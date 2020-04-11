The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Shanequa S.S. Grisson, 28, of 473 1/2
- Almond St., was arrested at 3:01 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Loras Boulevard and Locust Street on charges of operating while under the influence and child endangerment.
- Luke P. Heim, 19, of 895 Kirkwood St., was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Gabriella M. Fondell, 19, of 2256
1/2
- White St., at her residence at about 6 p.m. Thursday.
- Chavon G.R. Trimble, 26, of 2615 Raven Oaks Drive, No. 3, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, possession of marijuana, interference with official acts and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Trimble assaulted Shenell N. Echols, 28, of the same address.
- Travis M. Keehn, 32, of 3315 Foothill Road, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Perry Street and South Grandview Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.
- Paul Cole Jr., 33, of 1689 ½ Elm St., was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody, and two counts of probation violation. Court documents state that Cole did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on March 12.
- Calais C. Baker, 36, of 2735 Muscatine St., reported the theft of $500 worth of tools between 3 a.m. Tuesday and 12:01 a.m. Wednesday from her residence.