MANCHESTER, Iowa -- West Delaware Community School Board members recently approved a resolution to continue participation in the district’s instructional support program for a period of five years.
The period will begin with the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2023.
The money received by the district from the program can be used for any general fund purpose.
