The recent political blitz on the tri-state area continued Saturday as several high-profile Democratic candidates visited Dubuque in an eleventh-hour effort to rally voters ahead of Election Day.
About 30 people gathered at the Dubuque County Democratic Party office in Cable Car Square to hear from Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, and U.S. Senate hopeful retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken at a canvass launch. The focus was on reaching first-time, young and undecided voters and encouraging them to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
“I’ve always cared a lot about people participating in the government and making their voice heard during elections,” said Gabrielle Staidl, a senior at Wahlert Catholic High School who was making calls reminding people to vote as part of the canvassing effort. “... I’m an independent, but this year, the views of the Democratic candidates have aligned more with mine.”
Franken thanked the crowd of canvassers repeatedly, saying their work was essential to staving off what he considers growing extremism among some parts of the Republican Party.
He harkened back to times that Iowa has pursued bipartisan or progressive positions, such as desegregating schools decades before the U.S. Supreme Court required the move. He said he believed the state could return to the forefront of progressive and innovative politics.
“This is our Iowa, and it’s kind of time to wrest it back,” he told the crowd. “... Imagine Iowa suddenly becomes this blue splot right in the middle of the nation.”
Franken later said his top goal if elected would be working to restore sensible relationships between parties. He also would like to push for infrastructure improvements such as focusing on the locks and dams along the Mississippi River.
Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s campaign guffawed at Franken’s claims of wanting to work toward bipartisan initiatives, pushing back on his “people over politics” messaging.
“Mike Franken would be a rubber stamp for the failing (President Joe Biden) agenda. With Biden, (U.S. Senate Majority Leader) Chuck Schumer and (U.S. House of Representatives Speaker) Nancy Pelosi holding the reins, rural America gets put in the backseat,” said Grassley campaign spokesperson Michaela Sundermann in an emailed statement.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson’s campaign offered similar sentiments about Mathis, who also attended a Dubuque event later in the day with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear.
“Iowans know that Liz Mathis would vote for Nancy Pelosi as speaker and will reject liberal Liz Mathis and the Biden-Pelosi-Mathis tax-and-spend agenda at the ballot box on Tuesday,” Hinson’s spokesperson Sophie Crowell said in a written statement.
Mathis said ahead of the canvass launch that such an attitude is what has prevented Hinson from pursuing meaningful policy that would support Iowa residents.
“She’s had plenty of chances to change things and she hasn’t. … Instead, she points fingers at Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden,” Mathis said, highlighting Hinson’s vote against the Inflation Reduction Act.
At the event, Mathis emphasized the importance of connecting with and supporting the needs of young voters. If elected, she said, she would seek strong protections for reproductive rights and work to lower gas prices by pushing for more domestic drilling and demanding more accountability from OPEC.
DeJear echoed Mathis and Franken’s calls for a change in leadership at a campaign stop at the Dubuque Democratic Party office Saturday night, saying ahead of the event that Gov. Kim Reynolds has set the state down a bad path.
She emphasized her determination toward improving Iowa’s public education system, as well as pursuing additional opportunities for increased housing and job creation.
“I know Dubuque has some issues with housing right now,” she said. “... We’ve just got to get building.”
Reynolds’ campaign pushed back on DeJear’s narrative, pointing toward the governor’s efforts to return kids to in-person education during the pandemic and eliminating taxes on retirement income.
“She was the first governor to get kids back in the classroom … and has expanded opportunity for every Iowan,” said Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. “While she was fighting back, Democrats stood on the wrong side of history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.