Police said two people were arrested following a large disturbance at a Dubuque bar over the weekend in which one person is accused of assaulting people with a pool stick.

Ariana J. Cole, 28, of 3235 Getty Terrace, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Saturday at the Backpocket Dubuque Taproom, 330 E. 10th St., on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and interference with official acts. Ernest T. Bolden Jr., 25, of 30 Devon Drive, also was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.