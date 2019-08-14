A Dubuque teen is scheduled to appear in court this week after police said that, while intoxicated, he fled an officer and crashed into three vehicles, including a police department patrol unit.
Dakota D. Kirkpatrick, 18, no permanent address, is scheduled to appear in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County today on charges of felony eluding, operating while under the influence, interference with official acts and providing false identification information.
He also faces 10 citations, including reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash and three counts of failure to obey a stop sign.
According to court documents, Officer Evan Armour spotted a sport utility vehicle with its trunk open travelling at about 50 mph in a 30-mph zone on Loras Boulevard at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle then ran a stop sign as it turned onto University and rolled through another as it turned onto Asbury Road while the officer pursued it.
The vehicle turned onto Cherry Street, then crashed into two parked vehicles as it turned onto Finley Street.
“At this time, the vehicle was moving sluggishly and appeared to be disabled,” Armour wrote in the documents. “I exited my patrol vehicle and displayed my department-issued sidearm at the driver and began giving commands to stop the vehicle and turn it off. The vehicle then accelerated backwards very quickly, appearing to intentionally strike my patrol vehicle.”
The officer pounded on the window, ordering Kirkpatrick to exit the vehicle, but he took off again, documents state. The vehicle eventually stopped on Green Street just west of Finley Street. Officers approached the vehicle, and Armour opened the driver’s door and pulled Kirkpatrick out.