Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society will host a series of free events to celebrate local history.
The “History Matters” program will highlight the history of the Galena area through a variety of speakers and events, according to a press release. Each event will be free to the public and include light refreshments.
The first event is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, in the cafeteria of Galena Middle School, 1230 Franklin St. Author David Kroese will present “Following Ulysses S. Grant through Our National Parks System.”
Other programs will be held on Feb. 23, March 22 and April 5.
More information on each can be found at galenahistory.org.