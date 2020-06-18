MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Three commercial rehabilitation projects in Jackson County recently landed $100,000 state grants.
Jackson County Economic Alliance issued a press release announcing the awards from the Iowa Economic Development Authority "for the remediation or redevelopment of underutilized buildings to stimulate economic growth in communities."
One of the grants is for the Mitchell-Maskrey Mill building in downtown Maquoketa, which was built in 1886 as a flour mill and now is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. The release states that GT Development plans a $1.4 million rehab project to create two commercial spaces and four upper-story residential units.
A second grant is for the former Ackerman Grocery Store in Sabula. Owners Travis and Linsey Kieffer plan to rehabilitate the downtown building, which has been vacant for years, to include two commercial spaces and two upper-story apartments, the release states. The project's estimated cost is $500,000.
The third grant is for the historic Preston Times building in downtown Preston.
"The goal of this ($250,000) rehabilitation is to bring the vacant building back into productive use and return the newspaper operations to their original location," the release states.