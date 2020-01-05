A Dubuque man accused of altering the odometers of several vehicles to increase the sale price waived his right to a preliminary hearing during a court appearance last week.
Alex E. Womack Jr., 21, of 3706 Pennsylvania Ave., is charged in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County with three counts of first- degree fraudulent practice and three counts of second-degree fraudulent practice.
He was arrested in mid-December and was released shortly thereafter after posting a $15,000 cash bond, according to online court records. No upcoming court dates have been scheduled.
Womack is one of three men arrested in connection to the scheme, through which they allegedly altered odometers of used vehicles and sold them to unwitting customers.
In one of those instances, investigators said Womack shaved 146,987 miles off the cars odometer, causing it to show mileage of just 61,984.
William A. Urbain, 73, of 4500 Camelot Drive, also faces a charge of first-degree fraudulent practice in connection to the scheme. Jordan T. Rogerson, 21, of 3820 Chicago Ave., faces charges of first-degree fraudulent practice, second-degree fraudulent practice and selling a motor vehicle without a license.