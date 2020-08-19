A Dubuque man arrested on an attempted murder charge last month now faces charges for allegedly breaking into two vehicles after the shooting.
Shawn Turner, 24, of 2203 Washington St., was formally arrested Tuesday while in the Dubuque County Jail on warrants charging two counts of third-degree burglary.
Turner already was being held on an attempted-murder charge, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
Court documents state that, at about 10:40 p.m. July 30, he was “propositioning” a Dubuque woman and her daughter in the 2300 block of Central Avenue when Jerramy T. Vasquez, 39, of 2312 Central Ave., intervened. The men struggled, then Turner got into a vehicle and, as it was pulling away, fired several shots at Vasquez, hitting him once in the leg.
Police later located the vehicle parked to the rear of 2201-2203 Washington St., but Turner was not home.
During their investigation, police reviewed traffic camera footage of Turner walking in the 1400 block of Jackson Street after the shooting, court documents state.
Police said the footage shows Turner opening up and briefly entering a vehicle owned by Benjamin Jacobson, 1430 Jackson St., and then doing the same with a vehicle owned by Jenny Kelly, 1478 Jackson St.
Turner also appeared to pull on door handles for three other vehicles in the 1500 block of Jackson Street and to enter a truck parked on East 16th Street, according to documents.
When contacted by police, Jacobson and Kelly said they noticed that someone had gone through their vehicles but that nothing appeared to be missing.