Dubuque officials are proposing spending about $1.6 million to install fiber infrastructure, as well as cameras, monitors and message boards, along the Southwest Arterial.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, City Council members will consider whether to approve a professional services agreement with HDR Engineering for the design of an intelligent transportation system along the recently opened arterial.
The project, with support from the Iowa Department of Transportation, would involve the installation of fiber conduit and creation of a fiber optic communication system along the corridor, consisting of cameras, sensors, message boards and monitors designed to provide real-time data on the arterial’s traffic patterns to state and local officials.
Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl said similar infrastructure exists on many of Dubuque’s major roadways and has been utilized to ease traffic congestion and improve safety throughout the community.
“If there are accidents or need for emergency response, we will be able to see that immediately and respond quicker,” he said. “If something is not working right on that roadway, we’re going to see it.”
Schiesl added that the information gathered from the cameras and sensors will allow the city to better record and understand traffic patterns on the Southwest Arterial, which in turn could be used to improve traffic efficiency.
The $1.6 million project would be funded almost entirely by the Iowa DOT, with the city contributing $100,000 to pay city staff for administration of the project.
Tim Simodynes, assistant director of the Traffic Operations Bureau for the Iowa DOT, said the state wants to utilize the city’s widespread camera infrastructure to provide more real-time information to its statewide traffic center. Further proliferation of the cameras along local roadways will allow the Iowa DOT to better monitor for crashes.
“The city has more cameras than (Iowa DOT has) as a state,” Simodynes said. “They have been proactive in that, and having shared access to that information will help us with traffic management.”
If approved, Schiesl estimates that the city will install the fiber conduit along the arterial throughout the spring and summer, though he could not provide an estimate on when the project would be completed.
“We’re just starting to put the plan together,” he said. “What’s important right now is to get the fiber optic backbone in.”
City Council Member Ric Jones said he supports the continued installation of fiber conduit throughout the city, adding that the infrastructure not only will create improvements to local traffic but could also result in future economic benefits as well.
“The investments have paid off pretty well so far,” he said. “A lot of businesses have taken advantage of the fiber conduit we installed.”