A southwestern Wisconsin fire department has received a federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
The Stitzer Fire Department will receive $30,450 for the purchase of SCBA air packs and turnout gear, according to a press release.
The funding will help outfit firefighters who currently wear gear that does not meet federal safety standards. Funds also will be used to purchase three new SCBA air packs to be used for emergency calls that require respiratory protection.
Grant County Emergency Management submitted the grant application.
Stitzer is the fourth fire department in the county to recently land such a grant. Previously awardees were the Cassville Volunteer Fire Department, Hazel Green Fire District and Lancaster Fire Department.