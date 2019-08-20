MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Jackson County officials are stepping away from a property on which it once envisioned a new jail.
On Tuesday, the county supervisors voted unanimously to release its option on a property on South Main Street in Maquoketa, north of Walmart. The elected officials had until Aug. 30 to decide whether to purchase the parcel at a cost of $260,000.
Earlier this month, a $6.5 million bond issuance to fund construction of a 50-bed jail at the site garnered support from 57.5% of voters -- short of the 60% threshold necessary for it to pass.
A similar bond measure failed in August 2018.
County Supervisor Mike Steines said Tuesday that the property owner had received another offer on the parcel and that the county supervisors believed that some of the resistance to building a new jail was the proposed location.
"The voters have spoken," he said. "They spoke twice that they didn't want that location."
While county officials have not decided if they will take another bond measure to voters, supervisors will meet with law enforcement officials to discuss other sites for a potential new jail, Steines said.