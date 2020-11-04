LANCASTER, Wis. – The Grant County Communications Center is completing its move from the old jail building to a new dispatch location in the community services building, located just south of Lancaster.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman states in a press release that individuals needing to visit the sheriff’s department for any reason should do so at the new center, 8820 Wisconsin 35/U.S. 61/Wisconsin 81.
Dreckman said that the project has resulted in “one of the most technologically advanced 911 communications centers in Wisconsin.”