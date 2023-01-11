Children touch stingrays at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Aug. 18, 2016. The aquarium now is planning for the arrival of more stingrays after eight animals died when an alarm failed to notify staff about a problem in their tank. The alarm system has been replaced.
Andy Allison called the events of Dec. 22 devastating for National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
“When your job is to keep animals healthy and something goes wrong — even if it’s not your fault — it’s hard,” said Allison, vice president of living collections and education at the Dubuque museum.
Allison was speaking of the deaths last month of eight stingrays in the popular touch tank exhibit.
“These stingrays remind us of puppy dogs — and they even act like dogs in a lot of ways — and just like a dog, when you lose your dog, it’s devastating,” he said.
Allison said staff make rounds at the beginning and end of each day, checking water flow, temperature and pressure in the museum’s tanks, as well as visually inspecting each animal.
“When staff arrived in the morning (on Dec. 22), they found foam on the surface, which doesn’t usually happen, and the stingrays were very still,” he said. “Most of them already were dead at that point.”
An investigation found the tank’s water level had dropped millimeters lower than normal — not enough to tell by the naked eye, but enough to cause a pump that usually draws water as part of the aquarium’s filtration system to draw air instead.
“When the pumps suck air, it causes something called supersaturation,” Allison said. “You want oxygen in the water so the animals can breathe, but when (the water) gets supersaturated, it can cause a condition called gas bubble disease. It’s essentially the same thing as when a scuba diver gets the bends.”
The outside air temperature in Dubuque had dropped to 11 degrees the night before the stingrays were found dead. Allison said it is possible that the cold weather was a contributing factor.
“On really cold days, it’s much drier and evaporation happens that much faster (even inside the museum),” he said.
An alarm system should have notified staff of the lowered water level.
“The alarm system failed,” Allison said. “It was a mechanical failure due to the age (of the system).
The museum has replaced the aging alarm system and is about to welcome new stingrays, too.
“The public support and institutional support has been terrific (after the stingray deaths),” Allison said. “We had four different regional aquariums reach out to see how they could help.”
Museum staff are finalizing details to acquire stingrays from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, which features a stingray touch tank and successfully has bred the animals in captivity.
Museum staff are working out the logistics to collect the stingrays, which they hope to bring to Dubuque this month.
“We are looking for transportation options,” said Emily Adlfinger, the museum’s marketing and communications manager. “We’re reaching out to our community partners.”
Once the new stingrays arrive, they will be given time to adapt to their new home before visitors may resume touching stingrays at the museum.
“These are captive-bred in another aquarium, so they are very used to (touching), but in our facility, the lighting is different, the sounds are different, the visitor patterns are different,” Allison said.
