Police said one person was injured Thursday when a driver failed to yield and caused a crash with a motorcycle in Dubuque.
Nickolis L. Pope, 22, of Dubuque, was taken by family to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday on Pennsylvania Avenue at the entrance to the Kennedy Mall parking lot. The report states that Xavier J. Adams, 22, of Dubuque, tried to turn left into the mall parking lot when he was hit by Pope on a motorcycle. Adams told police that a large van blocked his view of oncoming traffic, the report states.
Adams was cited with failure to yield upon a left turn.