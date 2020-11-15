Westmark Enterprises promoted Kevin Johnson to vice president of operations.

U.S. Cellular business account sales executive Nick Gibbs, who covers northeast Iowa, including Dubuque, recently achieved Pinnacle Club status. The award recognizes the top 3% of salespeople in the company. Gibbs has been with U.S. Cellular for 22 years.

WHKS & Co. recently was presented with a 2020 Premier Award for Client Satisfaction from PSMJ Resources Inc., a leading authority, publisher and consultant on the effective management of architecture, engineering and construction firms. WHKS & Co. provides engineering, planning and land-surveying services and has a location in East Dubuque, Ill.

