A two-car collision Thursday injured a woman and caused a traffic light pole to fall on a third vehicle in Dubuque.
Jenni L. McCann, 48, of Dubuque, was transported to Mercy- One Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Keith A. Roberts, 49, of Dubuque, was traveling north on Jackson Street approaching 14th Street at 4:34 p.m. when he failed to stop at a red light. His vehicle struck McCann’s vehicle broadside, then struck a traffic light pole that fell on a vehicle parked in a private lot.
Roberts was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.