U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer is asking northeast Iowa residents to provide input on their transportation and infrastructure priorities.
The Democratic lawmaker from Dubuque said in a press release that she looks “forward to reviewing input from Iowans and working to include that input in potential federal transportation and infrastructure legislation.”
Finkenauer serves as vice-chairwoman of the Highways & Transit Subcommittee of the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee. She also serves on the Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee, which oversees infrastructure projects on inland waterways.
Residents can submit their ideas at https://bit.ly/37Tv0cX.