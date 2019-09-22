Each week, Brooklyn Leslein sits down for a one-on-one mentoring session with a teacher at Holy Ghost Elementary School in Dubuque.
“You’re free to tell anything, like about your hobbies and stuff and what you don’t feel comfortable about in school,” said the fifth-grader. “And sometimes, they can fix that.”
This year, every student at Holy Ghost and at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School is meeting regularly with a teacher assigned to be his or her mentor.
Leaders at both schools started mentoring efforts in recent years for some students, but this year, they decided they wanted all students to have the opportunity, which they hope helps better engage them for their time at school
“We never want anyone to slip through the cracks,” said Mazzuchelli Principal Doug Varley. “This is just another guarantee that a student feels valued and valuable here.”
Both schools, as well as other campuses in the Holy Family Catholic Schools system, have introduced teacher mentoring in recent years through the system’s personalized-learning initiative.
The program places an emphasis on allowing students to learn at their own pace. As part of that, students meet weekly with a mentor.
School leaders at Mazzuchelli and Holy Ghost said they found the mentoring relationships to be so beneficial that they decided to expand it.
“Since it’s such a good thing, why not give it to the kids who aren’t in personalized learning?” Varley asked.
At Mazzuchelli, staff set aside 40 minutes each day for mentoring. Students who have the same mentor gather during that period, and four days every week, the teacher meets with students one-on-one for 10 minutes each while other students read or work through the personalized-learning curriculum.
Eighth-grader Ana Rivera started meeting with a Spanish teacher at Mazzuchelli as her mentor. Ana said her mentor asks a lot of questions about life inside and outside of school and that she is looking forward to having someone who can help her when she struggles with something in class.
“I think it’ll help a lot with different classes,” she said.
At Holy Ghost, kindergarten through fifth-grade students gather each morning Monday through Thursday with students in their mentoring group so their teachers can meet with them individually.
For now, teachers are largely focused on getting to know the students, said Meagan Herkelman, fifth-grade and lead teacher at Holy Ghost. As time goes on, however, they will shift more toward working with students on setting goals.
“We want kids to be excited to come to school,” she said. “By mentoring them, we are able to start building that relationship.”
Herkelman said connecting children with mentors provides students with some accountability but also helps them know there is an adult at school who cares for them.
“That can be a very big thing, especially in how kids feel about school,” she said.
Herkelman said she hopes the mentoring initiative helps students feel like they belong at school, which, in turn, could help them in their classes.
“I feel like they work a little harder in the classroom,” she said. “They’re more engaged. They’re able to communicate better.”