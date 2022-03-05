Police said a Dubuque man on Thursday caused a crash, punched a man in the face, stole keys from a woman and spit on a nurse.
Dakota R. Vandermillen, 26, of 649 Kane St., was arrested at 11:49 a.m. Thursday on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, assault on persons in certain occupations, operating while under the influence and possession of marijuana.
Court documents state that police responded to the area of Windsor and Lincoln avenues at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Thomas Breitbach, 52, hometown not listed, reported that he pulled over because Vandermillen’s vehicle “was tailgating him.” Vandermillen then pulled in front of Breitbach’s vehicle to block it, causing a crash.
Vandermillen left his vehicle and punched Breitbach “several times in the face through the open door window of his vehicle,” documents state. The incident was recorded on city traffic cameras.
An intoxicated Vandermillen was arrested nearby with a baggie of marijuana in his sweatshirt pocket, police said.
Police then received a call from Suzanne Jo Callahan, 71, of Worthington, Iowa. Callahan reported that she was driving on 29th Street when a vehicle “drove around her and attempted to hit her vehicle multiple times.”
When Callahan stopped, the other driver, Vandermillen, said she owed him money, documents state. Vandermillen reached into the car and took Callahan’s keys. The keys were found by police on Vandermillen.
Following his arrest, Vandermillen was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital after he complained of being in pain, documents state. There, he spit in the face of nurse Montgomery L. White, 37.