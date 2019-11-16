Paying for city parking could become more convenient under a plan to test a new “smart” parking system in areas of downtown Dubuque next year.
Residents would be able to pay for parking using coins or with the swipe of a credit or debit card or via Bluetooth.
But at least one City Council member worries the new technology would drastically increase the ease of enforcement, leading to more parking fines, towed vehicles and financial hardship for residents.
“People are going to take a hit,” said Council Member Brett Shaw. “It’s going to be a big ‘gotcha,’ and I’m not having it, personally.”
During their meeting on Monday, Nov. 18, council members will be asked to approve an agreement with IPS Group Inc. for a 60- to 90-day pilot program to temporarily install “smart” parking meters and “pay-by-plate” kiosks at locations downtown.
IPS would not charge the city for equipment during the pilot, according to city documents. An IPS representative did not return a message seeking comment Friday.
This would be the city’s second test in as many years of new parking equipment as part of an effort to create a smart, integrated parking system.
“The ability to demo these products will help the city to develop a request for proposal for the creation of a smarter parking platform,” said city Transportation Services Director Renee Tyler. “The intent is to get people acclimated to the idea of using this equipment ... and introduce different options ... and get their feedback so we can put together a program that really suits them and services them in a manner they want.”
City officials budgeted $180,000 for next calendar year to start building a smart transportation platform, which eventually could include an option to check for open parking spots remotely and signs indicating the number of spaces left in ramps and lots.
City officials partnered with Municipal Parking Services Inc. late last year to install 11 smart meters at three downtown locations for a monthlong trial.
Those meters allowed users to pay with coins or a credit card. Users also could use a concierge function that allowed them to park and then be billed for the amount of time they spent in the spot.
“We’re trying to make the parking experience less stressful,” Tyler said.
But while city workers did not ticket vehicles parked at the meters during last year’s trial period, citations would be issued during this trial, and meters would automatically notify city staff of parking violations, she said.
The smart meters use cameras and sensors that can tell when cars pull in and out of spots. Kiosks automatically notify parking enforcement officers when time has expired for parking spots, Tyler said.
Iowa Code prohibits parking tickets from being electronically issued.
“You have to put the ticket on the windshield,” Tyler said. “If the (parking enforcement officer) gets to the car before you get to the car, you get a ticket.”
Shaw, though, argues that “when you move to a camera-enforced smart meter system,” every infraction is going to be caught and a citation issued.
“We’re going from no means of enforcing maximum (allowed) parking times” and preventing people from chain-feeding a meter “to perfect execution,” he said.
Shaw, too, worries enhanced enforcement would lead to more people paying expensive towing and storage fees. Vehicles with three unpaid parking fines more than one month old are subject to being towed and impounded until all fines are paid in full. City ordinance also allows vehicles to be impounded with five or more unpaid parking tickets older than seven days.
“These meters and parking limits are meant to be a means to ensure ongoing and adequate turnover of vehicles within those stalls so businesses have places for their customers to park and so people are not using city streets as long-term parking stalls,” Shaw said. “It should not be as a revenue generator.”
City data from last year’s monthlong pilot program show that citations would have increased dramatically with the smart meters.
The pilot covered a total of 11 parking spots in three locations — at 285 and 890 Main St. and at 976 Jackson St.
During the pilot in October 2018, about 1,050 violations were recorded in those 11 spots via the smart meters. That compares to a total of about 150 violations for those spots in October 2017.
Tyler, though, cautioned that the number of violations recorded by the smart meters paints a “false narrative,” as people quickly realized “there was no enforcement included” and used the spaces for long-term parking.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen admits that the number of violations would spike initially with the use of smart meters, but he said it’s more equitable.
“People will appreciate the ability to pay for what they use and certainty of enforcement,” he said. “We will also do a robust education program for the people who work and live downtown.”
He also argued “creating convenience around parking helps create compliance.”
“Our current system is not fair,” with some getting away without a citation and others not,” he said. “And it’s not customer friendly.”
Shaw said he intends to ask that the item be tabled on Monday, stating that more detail and scrutiny are needed before council members act on the measure.
Should council members approve the agreement with IPS, Tyler said it is her intent to have the smart meters installed in January at 30 to 40 on-street parking spaces and have kiosks installed at two city parking lots.