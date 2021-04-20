PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – One person sought hospital treatment after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon outside Platteville.
Brittany E. Donekse, 20, of Westmont, Ill., was transported by private vehicle to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Donekse was traveling east on College Farm Road in Elk Grove Township at 2:48 p.m. when a vehicle driven by William L. Reynolds, 56, of Platteville, pulled away from a stop sign at Ipswitch Road and struck Donekse’s vehicle.
Reynolds denied EMS treatment at the scene.
Reynolds was cited with failure to yield the right of way.