A pair of Dubuque County supervisors voted this week to “send a message,” reducing recommended pay increases for other county elected officials by 75%.
Meanwhile, the supervisors approved the raise recommended for their positions — an increase that is higher by percentage than four of the five other elected leaders.
Supervisors Dave Baker and Jay Wickham voted to increase the salary of the sheriff by 3% next fiscal year and to give 1.5% bumps to the county auditor, attorney, recorder and treasurer. The salaries of supervisors will increase by 2.8%.
“We need to send the message that one or two people can’t hijack that committee,” said Supervisor Dave Baker, referring to the Dubuque County Compensation Board. “We have to represent the taxpayers in this process.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough voted against the motion, arguing for higher increases.
“I don’t typically ‘send messages,’” she said. “I think that is not a fair scenario.”
As part of a budget work session, the supervisors took up the pay increase recommendations that were approved by Dubuque County Compensation Board members in December.
That board is tasked by the state to convene each year to recommend any raises that they think befit the officials. Each elected official appoints a representative to be on the board and advocate for him or her.
By law, they can consider the county’s population ranking and cost-of-living trends in making recommendations.
According to information the board used, Dubuque County has the state’s eighth-highest population at 97,041 people.
But the salaries of the county auditor, attorney and treasurer were the 10th-highest among people holding those positions in the state. The recorder’s salary was ranked ninth and the sheriff’s, 11th.
Given those parameters, board members recommended a 12% pay hike for the sheriff, 2.8% for the supervisors and 6% for the other officials for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
It marked the second consecutive year in which the compensation board recommended a salary increase of more than 10% for the sheriff position.
In 2018, compensation board members recommended a 14.9% hike for the sheriff and an 8.5% raise for the county attorney. But at the request of the supervisors, they lowered those proposed raises to 5% for all elected officials except the supervisors, who received 3% salary increases.
This year, the compensation board made no changes to its initial recommendations, despite Baker saying immediately that he was disappointed in the figures.
According to both Baker and McDonough at that time, one problem is that a 12% hike wouldn’t impact just the sheriff’s wages. Administrative deputies under the sheriff have formed a bargaining unit that ties their salaries to that of the elected official.
For example, a chief deputy in the department must make 85% of what the sheriff does. A captain makes 82%. At that time, there were 15 people whose salaries were tied to that of Sheriff Joe Kennedy.
So during this week’s session, Baker recommended cutting the sheriff’s increase from 12% to 3%.
State code requires that any reduction from a compensation board’s recommendation affect recommendations for all elected officials — except supervisors — proportionately. So, a 75% reduction to the sheriff’s increase would reduce the raises of the county attorney, auditor, recorder and treasurer to 1.5%.
McDonough countered with a proposal in which the raises would be reduced from the recommendation, but in line with that of this fiscal year.
She said the Board of Supervisors agreed in 2019 that an annual 5% increase for the sheriff gradually would bring the position’s pay into line with the county’s population ranking. That reduction would have lowered the increases for county attorney, auditor, recorder and treasurer to 2.5%.
“We are committed to what we said,” she said. “When you look at (Baker’s) rollback, it brings others so low. We have to treat them fairly, too.”
Wickham explored whether either of his colleagues would be open to arriving at figures in the middle, but upon them both remaining firm, he voted for Baker’s proposal.
In regards to the 2.8% raise for the supervisors, Baker said he felt it was appropriate.
“Our representatives made a reasonable request, which was a quality-of-life increase,” he said.