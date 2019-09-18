DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities on Tuesday said they identified the driver who crashed into a horse and buggy Sunday outside of Darlington, then fled the scene.
The sport utility vehicle was being driven by Jennifer L. Mckee, 33, of Warren, Ill., at the time of the crash, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded at about 3 a.m. Sunday to the 17000 block of Wisconsin 81 after the crash was reported. Joseph S. King, 20, of Darlington, was driving an open buggy pulled by a horse east on Wisconsin 81 when the buggy was struck from behind by an eastbound vehicle, authorities have said.
King, the buggy and the horse were all thrown into the south ditch. King was injured, the horse was killed, and the buggy was severely damaged.
The eastbound vehicle did not stop and fled the scene, so investigators sought tips from the public in locating the vehicle and driver.
On Tuesday night, the sheriff’s department received an anonymous tip that pointed them toward Mckee, a press release states.
“No charges have been issued at this time, as the crash remains under investigation,” the release states.