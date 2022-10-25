Patrick Reidy had a knack for making everyone feel like family.
The longtime Dubuque resident often greeted strangers — perhaps a grocery store clerk or someone who ran into him at the farmers market — and had a way of getting them to open up, asking them about their journey and trying to make them feel better. And they often did after having talked with him.
The traits that drew people to Patrick might have been his empathy, or perhaps his positivity, or openness, or ability to listen, or acceptance of others.
“I think it was his Irish charisma,” said his wife, Karen Rodham Reidy.
Patrick died on July 10 at the age of 64.
He was born on Oct. 11, 1957, in Waterloo, Iowa, the eighth of James and Margaret Reidy’s nine children.
With seven older siblings, he was a loving, kind child with a flair for showmanship.
Patrick’s early years started to shape him as an entertainer. Margaret encouraged him and his siblings to learn to play a musical instrument or to sing at school, and James was a storyteller who impressed upon his children a love of their Irish heritage.
“That’s something that’s trailed through all of the Reidy lives, and all of (Patrick’s) grandkids have very Irish names,” said Patrick’s daughter Katie Reidy Abel.
After graduating from Columbus High School in 1975, Patrick came to Dubuque to attend Loras College.
It was during his years at Loras that he met Karen Rodham. While the two had seen each other on campus, they started getting to know each other when Karen attended a wedding in Waterloo at which Patrick was the wedding singer.
Karen struck up a conversation by noting that he had a spot of blood on his collar from shaving. She spent the rest of the evening teasing him, but he didn’t mind.
“He was so excited that she was talking to him because she was the most beautiful girl at the wedding,” Katie said.
Back at Loras, they found themselves on opposing intramural football teams and struck a bet that the loser had to foot the bill for a night out. Karen’s team lost, and the two went out for dinner and then walked home.
It didn’t take long for them to fall for each other.
“He’s very handsome,” Karen said. “And he had this big, beautiful smile and warm feeling that just drew you in.”
The two married on June 26, 1982, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Patrick and Karen then moved to St. Paul, Minn., for a few years before returning to Dubuque to start a family. They had four children, Patrick John Reidy, Katie Reidy Abel, Michelle Reidy and Bridgett Reidy.
Patrick coached his kids in sports and in life and always made a point to go to their matches and games. He modeled for his children patience and a willingness to try new things, along with the values of faith and family.
Before the kids left for school in the morning, he would kiss them on the forehead and instruct them to “think, listen and learn.”
“He’s just a role model, the way he lived and the way he made an impression on everybody’s life,” Bridgett said.
Every year, the family made the trek to the Reidy reunion in Wisconsin, where as many as about 100 family members would gather to spend a week cooking meals, practicing for a talent show, playing the piano and singing, and telling stories.
In Dubuque, Patrick worked for Frommelt Industries and then Dubuque Bank & Trust before spending 25 years at McGraw Hill. He ended his career as a development officer at Loras.
Patrick was flexible and met people easily, and his years at McGraw Hill gave him the chance to travel the country. At golf outings, Patrick was the first to bring out the Jameson Irish whiskey and raise a toast. He and his wife would host coworkers at their house.
“They definitely were like family at McGraw Hill, and I think he was a leader and an influence in how that environment collaborated together,” Michelle said.
Like his father, Patrick took pride in his Irish heritage. One day, he asked a friend if they could find a bar with a piano to perform on St. Patrick’s Day. They found one — a German bar — and afterward, they began recruiting more friends for what would become local Irish music group The Lads.
The band played locally at the Irish Hooley and at weddings, funerals and charity benefits. Their musical talents also took them on the road to Illinois, Minnesota and California.
The only member of the band who couldn’t read music, Patrick sang and played the piano by ear. It was when he was on stage that his skills as an entertainer came through.
“He made sure that everyone in the room felt welcomed and like they were a part of the family,” Bridgett said.
Patrick was active at St. Joseph the Worker, volunteering as a music minister and lay minister and serving on parish boards and committees.
He enjoyed being active and often could be found biking or walking trails. He made daily visits to Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA.
In October 2021, Patrick became ill and paid a visit to acute care, which would end up leading to a diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
The family was shocked, but Patrick was determined to fight as hard as he could. He sought to keep his focus on his family and to make the most of each day he had. A Loras alumnus with whom Patrick had interacted was so impressed with Patrick that he started a scholarship in Patrick’s name.
“(Patrick) was always eternally optimistic,” Karen said. “He never complained.”
Still, the disease progressed, and Patrick began receiving hospice care in June.
In Patrick’s last months, his family prayed fervently for a miracle. After he died, Karen went for a swim and asked God why they didn’t receive one.
As she dove under the water, she heard a reply.
“I did give you a miracle. I gave you Patrick for 43 years.”
