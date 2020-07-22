PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Prairie du Chien Fire Department recently received $10,000 toward the purchase of a new rescue boat.
The Prairie du Chien Fire Department Association got the gift from 3M, according to an announcement from city officials. The association serves as the nonprofit arm of the department.
The new rescue boat will be used for recovery and rescue efforts in the city and on mutual-aid calls, Fire Chief Tad Beutin said.
The boat is expected to cost about $55,000, plus about $45,000 more to outfit it, Beutin said. Officials have received about $37,000 in donations so far from entities such as 3M, Casino Queen in Marquette, Iowa, and Community First Bank.