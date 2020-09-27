This week, the campaigns for both Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden enlisted their party’s candidate for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District to argue who would do more for southwest Wisconsin’s economy as president.
Trump Victory Wisconsin held a video call Wednesday afternoon with various Republican officials, as well as Derrick Van Orden, of La Crosse — the Republican nominee for the Third District — to talk about how “destructive” Biden would be for the rural parts of the country.
Three hours later, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, the Democrat who represents the district, held a digital press conference with Jill Biden and female small-business owners from the district to talk about how Joe Biden is the presidential candidate to invigorate the rural economy, especially for women.
Though Kind and Van Orden have their own race to run, both stuck to the point of their calls, championing their respective
party’s presidential nominee.
Opening the Trump Victory event, Van Orden went beyond saying the incumbent would be better for southwest Wisconsin than Biden, insisting Trump was “the only” candidate for the district.
“(Biden’s) radical left-wing policies are going to destroy the great American comeback that was launched by President Trump — that’s just a fact,” he said. “Over 225,000 jobs have been added back to Wisconsin in the last 12 months. Only President Trump could do that. He’s proven it.”
He focused more on the district in response to a question from the TH.
“We have a lot of small businesses and ag down there,” he said. “President Trump ... for every regulation going into federal code, there are nine removed. As a former small business owner myself and current hobby farmer, every regulation put in place in the Biden/Obama administration was simply onerous.”
In his call, Kind focused on the business owners who have struggled a great deal during the COVID-19 pandemic. But he took the opportunity to promise a great deal of good for the district, should Biden win in November.
“The choice couldn’t be clearer this year,” he said. “We have Joe Biden and Kamala Harris offering a clear plan on how we keep people healthy and safe in the middle of COVID-19. Donald Trump ... revealed that he was playing down the effect of this virus on peoples’ lives, when what we needed more than ever was the truth of what we were facing and what we could do to keep each other safe.”
Kind went on to bemoan what he sees as Trump’s denial of science, even beyond COVID-19, and choice of giant corporations over small businesses.
Hinson calls on Finkenauer to debate
The camp of challenger Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, this week continued to accuse U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, of dodging additional debates.
The two squared off about three weeks ago in a debate that was carried by Iowa PBS.
Hinson — a former broadcast news anchor herself — has announced that she has agreed to several more debates, including those by several broadcast news stations in recent months.
“She should stop refusing to
defend her liberal record and debate me on any of these networks,” Hinson said in a press release. “Her lack of respect for voters is obvious.”
Hinson was among the Republican candidates who attended an event hosted by Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, on Wednesday night, at the Field of Dreams movie site. (The TH was told the event was closed to the press.) Her campaign staff posted pictures of a person in a chicken suit they named “Lefty Chickenauer,” holding signs questioning the incumbent congresswoman’s debate courage.
In response, Finkenauer’s campaign staff said on Friday that she has been busy serving her constituents as they dealt with challenges related to a range of difficult circumstances, including the ongoing pandemic and last month’s damaging derecho. Staff also noted that the U.S. House of Representatives has been in session in Washington, D.C.
Finkenauer’s staff said the
congresswoman was “taking social distancing very seriously” but would finalize any debate appearances in the coming weeks.
In 2018, Finkenauer and then U.S. Rep. Rod Blum debated twice, though Blum repeatedly called for more — 12, to be exact.
Endorsements and awards
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney
- , R-Freeport, received the Illinois Farm Bureau 2020 Friend of
- Agriculture award.
- Wisconsin Rep.
Travis Tranel
- , R-Cuba City, received the 2019-2020 Friend of the Towns Award from the Wisconsin Towns Association.
The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce released its list of 2020 candidates that align with its members’ priorities. They were Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, and his Republican challenger, Steve Bradley; Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta; Republican Jennifer Smith, who is trying to unseat Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque; Republican Pauline Chilton, who is trying to unseat Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque; and Republican Harley Pothoff, who is trying to unseat Democatic Dubuque County Supervisor Dave Baker
- .
The LGBTQ Victory Fund endorsed Shaun Murphy-Lopez
- , the Democrat trying to unseat Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City.
- Lafayette County Supervisor
Carol Korn endorsed Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, in his race against Democratic challenger Kriss Marion
- .
- Grant County Sheriff
Nate Dreckman
- endorsed Van Orden in his race against Kind.
Calendar
7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 — To mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Loras College will host a live, online panel discussion, “Beyond Voting: Women in Elected Office,” featuring Koelker, James, Dubuque Community School Board Member Kate Parks and Western Dubuque Community School Board Member Nancy Fett.