A free youth climate action workshop will be held Sunday in Dubuque.
The workshop will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall, 2155 University Ave., according to a press release.
Hosted by the City of Dubuque Sustainability Department and paleBluedot, a provider of climate change and sustainability planning organization, the workshop is intended for youth ages 10 to 17 and will feature group discussions on climate change.
Pizza and snacks will be provided.
Registration is encouraged and can be made at http://bit.ly/youthCAP.