Jon Dienst, of Dubuque, shovels a Dubuque driveway on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Jon is part of DBQ Shovelers Crew, a volunteer-based snow shoveling program. The program pairs volunteers with residents who are physically and financially unable to remove snow and ice from the city sidewalk adjacent to their property and do not have other resources to clear it such as neighbors, friends, or a hired service.
Dubuque’s sidewalk snow removal assistance program is growing in popularity, though demand has started to outpace the number of available volunteers.
The city program is meant to help low-income and disabled residents clear their sidewalks after snow events such as the winter storm that descended on the tri-state area last week. Residents in the program are paired with volunteers who help clear their sidewalks after snow events.
Around 50 people applied for the program this year, but there were only enough volunteers to help 40. City officials continue to accept more volunteers to help with the effort.
“I think the word is getting out,” said program coordinator and city civil engineer Jon Dienst, who cleared several sidewalks last week. “... We’re hoping to get more volunteers because the more volunteers we get, the more people we can help.”
The snow removal assistance program started last year, and 20 homes initially were enrolled to receive help. Demand has more than doubled since then, but volunteer numbers only went from around 10 last winter to 15 this winter.
Eligible applicants for the service must own their residence and be physically unable to remove snow, while also meeting income guidelines. Once an applicant is accepted into the program, volunteers go to those residences after each snow event and clear the sidewalk in front of the home.
First-time volunteer Sara Burley said she signed up for the DBQ Shovel Crew because she wanted to help community members in need. She saw a posting about the program advertised in the city’s utility bill inserts and thought it was “a great idea.”
Burley works at Four Oaks, a nonprofit dedicated to child welfare. She said she signed up for the snow removal program with her two sons, ages 8 and 10, in hopes of teaching them a love of community service, too.
“I want them to know that they need to take care of their neighbors,” she said. “... And even if they’re not the most productive with their little snow shovels, they enjoy the time outside.”
Dienst said volunteers such as Burley are strategically assigned homes near their own neighborhoods, in part to cut down on commutes in winter weather but also in hopes of creating community connections.
“Some of our volunteers, they’ll have people poke their heads out and say thank you, and that’s awesome. That’s the best payment really,” he said. “(The volunteers) don’t do it for recognition, they do it to help people. … They’re selflessly there to help others and hopefully make the community better.”
Burley’s assigned sidewalk to clear is a three-minute drive from her home, and she is looking forward to meeting the homeowner at some point during the snowy winter season.
“I haven’t met the person living there yet, but it would be nice to meet them and just, you know, get to know another neighbor and have someone to say hello to when you pass them at the grocery store or something,” she said.
