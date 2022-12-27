Dubuque’s sidewalk snow removal assistance program is growing in popularity, though demand has started to outpace the number of available volunteers.

The city program is meant to help low-income and disabled residents clear their sidewalks after snow events such as the winter storm that descended on the tri-state area last week. Residents in the program are paired with volunteers who help clear their sidewalks after snow events.

