Iowans can now legally place money on daily fantasy sports contest through websites and apps.
DraftKings is the first daily fantasy sports operator to receive its license from the state. The company launched its products for fans in Iowa last week.
FanDuel, an operator with a sports-betting partnership with a Dubuque casino, also plans to make its daily fantasy sports products available to customers in Iowa in the coming weeks.
Sports gambling legislation approved this spring allows fantasy sports operators to offer paid fantasy contests in the state for the first time.
Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission Administrator Brian Ohorilko said the IRGC is reviewing applications from FanDuel and Yahoo Sports.
FanDuel counsel Cory Fox said the company hopes to launch daily fantasy sports operations in Iowa “in the next few weeks,” and that it continues to work within the state’s mobile operating system regulations.
The company recently opened four new sportsbooks — including one in Dubuque at the Diamond Jo Casino. A representative for Boyd Gaming, the casino’s parent company, referred questions to FanDuel.
“We hope at some point we’ll launch mobile sports wagering in Iowa (through an app and website) in partnership with Boyd Gaming, but we’re not quite there yet,” Fox said.
A representative for Dubuque’s Q Casino and Hotel did not return messages seeking comment for this story.
With daily fantasy sports contests now live in Iowa, here’s what you need to know.
Why the delay?
While sports betting in the state went live in August, daily fantasy sports operators say they ran into hurdles meeting Iowa’s compliance standards.
The IRGC had certified two labs to test to make sure all proposed sports-betting platforms and technology were secure and working and met state regulations. The IRGC recently added a third lab that was more familiar with the technology and differences between daily fantasy sports and sports betting and parimutuel wagering.
“Fantasy sports and sports wagering use results of performances of sporting events, but they’re very different,” Ohorilko said.
In fantasy sports, users draft their own roster of athletes under predetermined conditions. Based on statistics collected by these athletes in real contests, people win or lose to other team managers in daily games.
Unlike sports gambling, where betting lines and wagering figures can change even during games, fantasy sports contests are more static.
There is no in-game betting and live wagering lines. Rather, participants watch the results unfold and measure their fantasy team’s performance with a box score.
“The customer knows what they’ll make back with their wager and they’re playing against the house, where (with daily fantasy sports) they’re playing against their peers,” Ohorilko said.
How does it work?
Users register for an account online. They do not have to go into a casino, as all activity takes place online.
Contestants pay an entry fee and the money is pooled, with the operator taking a cut and the rest distributed back to participants as prize money. Contest rules will dictate how payouts are distributed, whether it’s winner-take-all or a percentage given to first-, second- or third-place finishers, etc. Users draft a roster of athletes that compete against other teams.
To ensure a level playing field, DraftKings said it has prohibited top-earning or more-experienced players from entering casual and beginner contests. Players draft a team from a single game, round or match.
How is this different?
Daily fantasy sports involve short-term periods of performance and scoring compared to fantasy sports leagues run by friends, family, co-workers or offered through media outlets that last an entire season.
“It’s based on a single day, such as all of the football games happening Sunday,” IRGC’s Ohorilko said. “It allows for many more opportunities to participate in contests. ... They can play in a larger contest with larger prizes than what you’re able to do with your peers.”
Can you pick Iowa college stars?
The service will be limited to professional games, at first. The new law passed by lawmakers earlier this year permitting sports betting and daily fantasy sports contests prohibits collegiate teams or collegiate sporting events from being part of fantasy sports contests through May 1, 2020.
“With sports wagering, you can’t bet on the individual performance of Iowa college athletes. Sportbooks can’t offer a prop bet saying (Iowa State quarterback) Brock Purdy will throw three interceptions,” Ohorilko said. “But, you can bet on team performances or team props. But college sports are off the board (for daily fantasy sports).”
Who sets the odds?
There are no odds. Scoring outcomes are based on fantasy players’ performances in real contests.
How is age verified?
Contestants are required to provide information about themselves, such as their date of birth, address and other information an operation might need to verify the person’s age.
The company then runs a check, either through LexisNexis or another database, similar to when someone has a credit score checked and his or her identity is authenticated online, Ohorilko said.