Three generation birthday
Kelli Nefzger, her newborn daughter Layla Jo and her mother Sharon Bonert share a Jan. 10 birthday.

 ERIN LABELLE, Dyersville Commercial

PETERSBURG, Iowa — Layla Jo Nefzger made her way into the world Jan. 10, on the birthday of both her mother, Kelli Nefzger, and her grandmother, Sharon Bonert.

According to a variety of online sources, the odds of this happening are 50 million to one.

