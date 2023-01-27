PETERSBURG, Iowa — Layla Jo Nefzger made her way into the world Jan. 10, on the birthday of both her mother, Kelli Nefzger, and her grandmother, Sharon Bonert.
According to a variety of online sources, the odds of this happening are 50 million to one.
Layla’s original expected arrival was Jan. 27. Due to complications, Kelli, of Petersburg, was given the choice of two induction dates and she opted for Jan. 9, knowing it would offer the chance of a shared birthday, something she wanted to give her mother.
“We got two, might as well go for a third,” said Sharon, who remembers Kelli making her own way into the world seven and half weeks early.
The then-laboring mother was a bit dismayed, wanting her daughter to get her own birthday. Hospital staff tried to stop the contractions with steroids, attempting to give Kelli more time to develop her lungs, according to Bonert.
“We never celebrated together,” said Bonert. “When it was her birthday, it was her birthday.”
Both Bonert and Kelli are practical women who don’t need a lot of attention on their birthdays, but as for next year, they both agree, it will all be about Layla.
Neither seems inclined to see the coincidence as anything out of the ordinary, but both are open to the possibility of it being a wink from a loved one on the other side.
