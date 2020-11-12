Kunal Chugh seeks to provide a voice on the issues impacting young people in Iowa.
As a member of the State of Iowa Youth Advisory Council, he and his peers take their concerns and draft them into proposals to bring before state lawmakers.
“We think it’s important to advocate these issues,” said Chugh, a senior at Hempstead High School in Dubuque. “Otherwise, there isn’t anybody to do it for us.”
Chugh has been on the council since 2018. He said he takes seriously the responsibility to represent Iowa’s youth, plus he has learned plenty about the legislative process along the way.
“I think it’s a really great way to make change for a wide group of people, and talking with the people who shape the lives of our state is pretty cool,” Chugh said.
The council is a nonpartisan organization under the Iowa Department of Human Rights. Each year, Chugh and other young people on the council draft their concerns into proposed legislation and priorities that they share with state legislators.
Chugh is on the council’s health committee, whose members are working on ways to advance gender equity for youth. In particular, they are focusing on a bill that would require public schools to provide feminine hygiene products for students and also looking at protecting the rights of people who identify as intersex and stopping gay conversion therapy in Iowa.
“At our meetings, we talk about youth issues that we see in our schools that are important to youth,” Chugh said. “… Based on personal experiences, we just feel like these are important issues that we need to advocate for and make change for our peers.”
He also is the council’s legislative affairs chairman and manages the legislation his group proposes.
“I’m basically going through the Iowa Legislature website every couple of days, emailing legislators to see if they would sponsor our bills,” Chugh said.
He said his time on the council has been a learning experience.
“I’ve learned a lot of stuff about the legislative process ... but more importantly, I get to meet a lot of different youth coming from a lot of different backgrounds, which expands my perspective,” he said.
When he isn’t busy with his council activities, he also stays involved at school. Chugh is on the school’s debate team and earlier this year competed in the National Speech and Debate Tournament. He also is on his school’s math modeling team, plays tennis, runs cross-country and enjoys playing chess and volunteering.
Hempstead school counselor Natalie Nemmers described Chugh as humble, thoughtful and a gentle leader.
“He brings his quiet leadership that is powerful because he is so incredibly intelligent,” she said. “His message is very clear, but it’s very gentle and respectful, and I feel like he really … models that leadership as well.”