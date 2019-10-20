Holy Family officials to shutter 2 schools
Two Holy Family Catholic Schools elementary schools will close at the end of the school year.
Members of the system’s Board of Education on Tuesday announced the decision to end elementary programming at Holy Ghost Elementary School and to end St. Anthony Elementary School’s English-based program for the 2020-2021 school year.
Following the transition, current students will be able to attend classes at Holy Family’s other campuses.
Video: man said ‘I need to go to the hospital’
A Dubuque man said he needed to go to the hospital while he was being booked into jail less than two hours before his death in law enforcement custody, according to newly obtained video footage.
Alex E. Billmeyer, 29, can be heard telling Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies, “I need to go to the hospital,” while he is facing a wall and is being patted down as he is being brought into the Dubuque County Jail on May 26. However, from the footage, it is difficult to determine what he said immediately before and after that statement.
Billmeyer later was found unresponsive in his cell. An autopsy concluded his death was accidental, caused by “methamphetamine intoxication.”
“We believe we did follow policy in the matter, and until the investigation is complete, we can’t get further into the details of it,” Sheriff Joe Kennedy told the Telegraph Herald.
Peosta mayor resigns amid dispute
The status of Peosta’s mayor is in question after he recently resigned via email — only to ask to rescind that move two days later.
The first message was sent by Larry Mescher two days after a special City Council work session in which members discussed how to get “on the same page” with local developers after one of the city’s leading businessmen — A.J. Spiegel — called for the resignation of three elected officials.
Judge: conditions at zoo ‘deplorable’
A judge called conditions at a Manchester roadside zoo “deplorable” on the opening day of a trial that will determine if it can continue to operate.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig delivered the harsh assessment Wednesday during the opening day of the nonjury trial regarding Cricket Hollow Animal Park. The trial being held at the Delaware County Courthouse is expected to last one week.
Four plaintiffs, with assistance from the Animal Legal Defense Fund, have sued the facility formerly known as Cricket Hollow Zoo, which is owned by Pam and Tom Sellner. The suit seeks to remove the Sellners’ animals and shut down the operation.
Parkland fire chief shares account
Speaking with local emergency responders Friday, a visiting fire chief explained how an eight-minute rampage at a Florida high school had far-reaching and long-lasting effects on how authorities respond to crises.
Frank Babinec, fire chief of the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, shared with about 100 people his account of Feb. 14, 2018, when a gunman opened fire on students at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
Seventeen people were killed, and another 17 injured.
He was invited to speak as part of the Tri-State Emergency Responders Conference.
Dubuque County supervisors, state lawmakers discuss ways to combat price jumps at local mobile home parks
Dubuque County supervisors and state lawmakers are poised to fight against steep rent, fee and other cost increases for residents of three mobile home parks near Key West.
Residents in question live in three mobile home parks, all named Table Mound. They are located on opposite sides of U.S. 61/151 near Maquoketa Drive.
They were purchased in 2017 from a local owner by a Colorado company then known as RV Horizons Inc., which has since become Impact MHC Management LLC. The company is more often known as Impact Communities.
Since then, residents have seen rent go up by 48% cumulatively, with steady hikes every few months.