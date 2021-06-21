Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Hazel Green, Wis., we will feature developments from Muscoda, Wis., and Galena, Ill., in Tuesday’s edition.
Fifteen years after its original location closed, a local bar and grill is starting a new chapter in Hazel Green.
My Brother’s Place opened its doors at 2040 S. Main St. in early June. Owner Frank Anderson noted that many remember the bar for its decade-long run in East Dubuque, during which it became well known for its lively atmosphere and loud concerts.
“We did live rock ‘n’ roll music,” Anderson said. “We used to get quite a few tickets for disturbing the peace.”
He opened the first incarnation of the business with his brother, Joe, in 1996. The sibling relationship inspired the bar’s unique name.
“We used to joke that when things weren’t going well, we could just blame it on the other person,” Anderson recalled with a laugh. “If there were ever any issues, we figured we could say ‘Well, this isn’t my bar. It’s my brother’s place.’”
Joe suffered brain damage in a crash shortly after the East Dubuque bar opened. The bar still enjoyed a successful run, remaining in business for a decade before it was shuttered in 2006.
Anderson said he briefly opened another bar in Dubuque — also named My Brother’s Place — about six years ago, which only lasted for about seven months before closing.
He believes the new endeavor has staying power.
Hearkening back to the original location, Anderson said the bar once again will emphasize live rock music, with an occasional country performer thrown into the mix. Pool tables and gambling machines within the facility add to the environment, he noted.
Anderson said My Brother’s Place is receiving positive feedback on its menu, which includes sandwiches, burgers and pizza.
“All our food is made fresh; it’s not frozen,” he said. “Everyone has loved it so far.”
My Brother’s Place opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Closing time varies, but Anderson said the bar generally stays open until about 2:30 a.m. on weekends. The business can be reached at 608-732-9269.