Lois Olberding
DYERSVILLE, Iowa – A longtime community volunteer has been named Dyersville’s 2022 Woman of the Year.
Lois Olberding, of Dyersville, was selected for the honor at Wednesday’s 25th annual Dyersville Area Women’s Night, according to the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Olberding has been involved in parish, school and community activities for 30 years.
She was a member of American Legion Post 137 for more than 20 years, including serving as president. She also has volunteered with Special Olympics.
The other nominees for the honor were Dianne Kramer, Shirley Olberding and Emily Snedden, all of Dyersville, and Gerene Gibbs, of Earlville.
