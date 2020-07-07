CRAWFORD COUNTY, Wis. -- After taking initial steps to incorporate, officials from the township of Bridgeport have dropped their lawsuit against the City of Prairie du Chien and withdrawn their case from Crawford County Circuit Court.
Instead, the parties hope to enter into a cooperative service agreement in which they will set common boundary lines, according to Prairie du Chien City Administrator Chad Abram.
Bridgeport leaders submitted to the court a petition for incorporation in 2017, seeking to prevent the annexation of township parcels by the city and gain access to economic development grants and tax incentives.
Prairie du Chien officials opposed the move, seeing the township’s incorporation as a potential source of competition for recruitment and retention of businesses.