JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. — Golden Meals has started home delivery of all meals in order to protect clients and drivers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
The service is provided by Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency to offer nutritional daily meals to senior citizens.
The meals are transported in specialized containers to maintain safe temperatures and delivered to a cooler placed outside of the home, the release stated.
The daily meal includes 3 ounces of protein, two half-cup servings of fruit or vegetables, bread and milk. An optional sack supper includes a sandwich, a side, fruit and a bonus item. Participants also have the option of frozen weekend meals.
Drivers in Jo Daviess County deliver meals Mondays through Thursdays, excluding major holidays. Services are available to those older than 60 residing in Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside counties.
The suggested donation is $3 per meal. No one will be denied services due to their inability to donate.
For more information, call the Freeport office at 815-232-8896.