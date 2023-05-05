One of the most influential figures in the Catholic Church in the United States advocated for an end to nuclear proliferation during an address 40 years ago in Dubuque.
Cardinal Joseph Bernardin spoke to Loras College graduates May 14, 1983.
Bernardin served as archbishop of Chicago for 14 years, until his death from pancreatic cancer in 1996, and was considered one of Catholicism’s leading figures. He was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States’ highest civilian honor, and in 1982 appeared on the cover of Time magazine for his efforts in opposing the nuclear arms race.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Bernardin’s Loras address in its May 15, 1983, edition.
Cardinal Joseph Bernardin is the kind of man who looks you square in the eye when he talks.
That can be a bit difficult when there are hundreds of pairs of eyes to look at, but his Saturday evening homily message at the Loras College baccalaureate Mass in Dubuque conveyed a personal message, urging each graduate to help build world peace and put an end to the nuclear arms race.
The 54-year-old archbishop of Chicago, the nation’s largest Catholic diocese, said the task of building world peace depends on today’s graduates.
Bernardin said graduation marks the beginning of “real life” and “like baseball players, we have finished spring training and the regular season has begun. Now, the games all count. We have acquired the tools; now we must go to work.”
Bernardin feels there’s no time left for pinch-hitting because world peace is the most important international game.
He led the recent National Conference of Catholic Bishops committee that drafted the pastoral letter calling for a halt to the nuclear arms race. He referred to it several times.
“As a person who for more than two years now has wrestled with one of those questions, the threat of nuclear war, I can assure you that there is also a terrible sense of urgency about some of those questions, an echo of the ‘I am coming soon’ we have heard in today’s reading.”
Bernardin defended the church’s action on political issues during a press conference Saturday afternoon because, he said, they are also moral issues.
During the homily given at Nativity Church, he encouraged students to get involved in moral issues.
“Ultimately, we will be judged on the things we stand for, or you might better say the things we stand up for,” he said.
The toughest questions will demand courage, he said, “but we cannot escape them. We cannot refuse to think about them. We cannot walk away, or run away and hide.”
“Let me say it plainly: Your generation, perhaps more than any other in the history of the world, faces the task of building peace in this world. Either you accept the challenge or there may not be many more generations to work at it.”
