Joseph Bernardin
Cardinal Joseph Bernardin urged Loras College students to work for world peace during an address at the school in 1983.

One of the most influential figures in the Catholic Church in the United States advocated for an end to nuclear proliferation during an address 40 years ago in Dubuque.

Cardinal Joseph Bernardin spoke to Loras College graduates May 14, 1983.

