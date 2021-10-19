Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A forum will be held in Dyersville today to give residents a chance to meet candidates for mayor and City Council.
The forum will take place at 6 p.m. at Beckman Catholic High School. It is being held by Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.
In the Nov. 2 election, mayoral candidates Alvin Haas and Jeff Jacque will square off after Jim Heavens decided not to run again.
Three council seats also will be on the ballot.
Incumbent Tom Westhoff and Ashley Wohlers are running for an at-large seat.
In Ward 1, incumbent Jim Gibbs is the only one running for the seat.
In Ward 3, challengers Ben Ellison and Manessa Gaul and incumbent Mike Oberbroeckling are running for the seat.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.