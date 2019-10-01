University of Illinois Extension will host a mini nature camp for children later this month.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 14, at Horseshoe Mound Preserve, 1679 N. Blackjack Road in Galena.
A press release states that planned activities include a nature hike, migration games and nature arts and crafts.
“Participants will also learn about monarchs and their migration, stormwater movement and outdoor recreation/fishing skills, like how to cast and tie fishing knots, in a hands-on, interactive way,” the release states.
The event is open to students from kindergarten to high school. The cost is $3, which covers a “surprise” snack during the day.
Registration is due by Oct. 9. For more information, call the Jo Daviess County Extension Office at 815-858-2273. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/jsw.