As Dubuque Community School Board members consider how best to allocate $44 million potentially available for capital projects, renovations to Dubuque Senior High School remain their top priority.
Along with that project, board members recently directed district administrators to explore opportunities to purchase land near the soon-to-be-completed Southwest Arterial for a new elementary school and to develop a plan to install air conditioning in older school buildings.
“They are just priorities,” said School Board Member Mike Donohue. “We are not putting dollars in there right now.”
The district intends to finance the projects using revenue from a 1-cent sales tax, also known as SAVE, which is collected statewide and designated for facility infrastructure projects.
Dubuque Community Schools receive about $11 million annually in that funding, according to district Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kelleher.
In November, electors authorized the district to access those dollars, and the money has helped finance projects such as the first phase of renovations at Senior and construction of a swimming pool at Hempstead High School.
SAVE dollars are already committed through 2030 to pay for previous projects.
The school board has arrived at a consensus, but not yet voted, to borrow against future SAVE tax revenue to refinance the district’s existing debt at a lower interest rate and extend the payoff of the bonds from 2030 to 2033 or 2034.
Doing so would provide the district with $44 million soon for projects, but no additional dollars until 2030.
SENIOR RENOVATION
During the course of renovations at Senior, the first phase of which concluded in November 2018, Straka Johnson Architects determined that about 200,000 of the 350,000 square feet of space in the school remains unrenovated and lacks air conditioning.
“There is a dramatic difference going from one space to another, and it’s pretty uncomfortable,” said architect Ken Johnson.
The school board hopes to kick off the second and final phase of construction this year at an estimated cost of $30 million. Superintendent Stan Rheingans said planning will begin this month or in March.
In explaining her support for completing the project, school board President Tami Ryan said the board previously determined that school renovations should be undertaken in buildings that house the oldest grade levels. That is because all students eventually attend one of the district’s two high schools.
“We looked at it as, how do we impact most of the kids?” she said.
SOUTHWEST ARTERIAL
In anticipation of residential development along the Southwest Arterial — a four-lane roadway connecting U.S. 20 and U.S. 61/151 slated to open this summer — board members drew attention to the need to purchase land for a new elementary school.
Children living in the area currently would attend Table Mound Elementary School, which is nearing capacity, Rheingans said.
Board Member Nancy Bradley said a new elementary school should be viewed as a top priority in light of an annual “bleed” of students into the Western Dubuque Community School District.
About 200 students open-enrolled into that neighboring district during the 2018-19 school year.
“Get the land,” she said. “Get it sooner than later.”
Rheingans said district staff are investigating potential locations.
“We’ve had some different conversations with different entities, with the city and with other folks,” he said.
School Board Vice President Jim Prochaska encouraged the board to adopt a long-range vision for future needs, including a district baseball and softball complex, which, he suggested, could be located near the new school rather than at the Hempstead or Senior campuses.
“There is not a lot of property available within the proximity of the two (high) schools,” he said.
LEARNING SPACES
Multiple school board members emphasized the need for renovations in older school buildings, particularly at Bryant, Fulton, Lincoln and Marshall elementary schools.
“There are instructional spaces there that we should not be pleased with,” Bradley said.
She drew attention to lost instructional time that students experience when they are dismissed early due to high temperatures in schools that lack air conditioning and recommended that the district undertake a cost study, which Rheingans said will occur soon.
School Board Members Kate Parks and Anderson Sainci echoed Bradley’s concerns.
But construction of a new elementary school near the new arterial likely will impact plans for existing campuses.
In light of relatively stable student enrollment, Donohue anticipates that Dubuque Community Schools will see a shift in student population among schools rather than growth.
That could lead to redistricting and school consolidation, said School Board Member Lisa Wittman.
“If we built another elementary school and felt that one or two of the other elementary (buildings) would be closing … maybe focus on (renovating) the schools that … we are going to continue to keep,” she said.
Donohue suggested that the district present the issue of cooling classrooms to the public by holding a referendum for additional funds.
In 2017, voters approved a 10-year tax levy, known as PPEL, that provides dollars for maintenance and infrastructure repairs, ranging from copy machine replacement to parking lot repaving.
The total tax is $1 per $1,000 of assessed value and the district receives, on average, $4 million annually.
“I think we are past the tipping point in terms of the impact that we have on learning when Mother Nature rears her ugly head,” Donohue said.