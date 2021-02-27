Area gardening experts recommend buying seeds and already-growing plants as early as possible this year, as desired products might run out of stock.
Ray Kruse, food systems program coordinator for Iowa State Extension and Outreach in Dubuque County, said demand for garden seeds and plants should be high again this year as the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent interest in gardening remain. But that surging demand comes as some suppliers continue to deal with coronavirus-related workplace restrictions, which might further slow down how quickly inventory becomes available.
“It’s not necessarily because they’re out of seeds, but the seed houses are just dealing with such large orders that they need to get their inventory updated before making false promises,” Kruse said.
He noted that annuals or transplants might run out faster than seeds. Only so many transplants are shipped to a given area, he said, and they can’t be stored for later use like seeds.
Sara Carpenter, owner of Steve’s Ace Home & Garden in Dubuque, said plant and seed suppliers struggled to get enough products to stores last year. Since the pandemic started around the same time as gardening season did, suppliers weren’t anticipating such an increased demand for products.
“‘Shortage’ wasn’t even the word,” she said. “There was nothing to be had. … Unfortunately, I don’t think this is going to be a short-term shortage.”
While growers now anticipate and have prepared for a similar high interest in gardening this growing season, Carpenter said more people are pre-ordering plants and seeds than ever before. In fact, she said some growers have started placing orders for 2022.
She added that Steve’s Ace has been able to order its typical products, though she has heard of other stores not being so lucky.
Kruse said the seeds that could run out of stock first include ones for popular area plants or ones advertised in seed catalogs as easy to grow. In Dubuque County, Kruse said, tomato plants are the most sought-after plant, followed by potatoes and green beans.
“When it comes to ordering seeds, we’ve been encouraging people to order as soon as possible,” he said. “There might be enough to go around — you just might not get your favorite tomato.”
Rich Henderson, Dubuque County Food Policy member and local master gardener, said he has put himself on waitlists for seeds. Among the seeds that he has seen on back order are those for tomatoes, eggplant, cucumbers and turnips.
“The reason why this all happened is so many people got so much spare time on their hands, and a lot of people need food, so they’re turning to gardening,” he said.
He also said starting a garden can help people struggling to purchase fresh food, a need that has been highlighted by the pandemic.
“Growing your own food is not necessarily going to solve that, but it will help,” he said.
This year could be a good time for seasoned gardeners to plant something new, Kruse said. For people with questions on what to plant this year in lieu of their typical seeds, he said calling the county extension office or consulting All-American Selections online are ways to figure out what plants might be best. He added that asking a nearby gardener is always a good idea as well.
Carpenter added that buying gardening or other outdoor products early is paramount this year. In addition to plants and seeds, she said the greatest shortage last year was canning supplies since people wanted to preserve their fresh produce.
“My advice in general is if you see something you like, from plants to seeds, this isn’t the year to sit back and hem and haw on that decision,” Carpenter said. “This may be the only time to get it.”