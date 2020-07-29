MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County supervisors are moving to permanently allow all-terrain and utility vehicles on county roads.
On Tuesday, they unanimously approved setting a public hearing to permanently adopt an ordinance allowing for ATVs and UTVs to be driven on county roads. The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 18 at the county courthouse.
Since 2014, the county has allowed the vehicles on county trails and roads through temporary resolutions that were subject to review. The resolutions have been renewed and updated five times, and the rules now allow the vehicles to travel on most county roads.
Supervisor Jack Willey said the supervisors agree that the current rules work well and should be adopted as a permanent ordinance.
“If there is something that is brought to us by the ATV committee, we can still change the ordinance in the future,” he said. “We have decided that we now want it in ordinance form (rather) than in resolution.”
The decision follows the end of a six-month trial period of the current rules. County sheriff’s department Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder reported that, in that time, eight complaints were made to the department regarding ATV and UTV vehicles. Four of those resulted in citations.
“None of them were anything major,” he said. “Three of them were operating on the highway.”
The fourth citation was for the use of a non-registered ATV.
Schroeder added that there are now about 1,600 such vehicles registered for use on Jackson County roads.
Supervisor Mike Steines referenced the low number of complaints and citations with the current rules.
“That is pretty minimal for the number of registered vehicles we have,” he said. “The rules can still be changed if it is determined that is needed in the future.”
The ordinance will incorporate the existing rules, with the exception of an amendment that specifies the maximum speed for ATVs and UTVs.
The current resolution states that the speed limit is 35 mph or “greater than reasonable or proper under all existing conditions.”
Steines said the latter portion of the sentence is being removed to ensure that there are no loopholes that would allow speeds of more than 35 mph.
Steines added that, as an ordinance, the jurisdiction of issuing fines for violations would fall to the county, instead of the state, allowing for the county to collect on fines.