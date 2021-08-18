PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Prairie du Chien police said an investigation into an illegal burning complaint led to the arrest of a drug dealer and the woman harboring him.
Kelly Slavings, 47, of Prairie du Chien, was arrested on a warrant, while police also are recommending he be charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug trafficking place, harassing a police service dog, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction and encouraging violation of parole.
Sheri Schroeder, 43, of Prairie du Chien, was arrested on charges of possession of meth, harboring or aiding a felon and encouraging violation of parole, as well as a probation violation.
A press release issued Tuesday states that police responded to a residence in the 200 block of South Prairie Street at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday after receiving a complaint of illegal burning. Police determined that Slavings, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, was in the residence and obtained a search warrant.
“Slavings refused to respond to commands as he was hiding behind a secured door that was leading to the upstairs of the residence,” the release states. “After numerous announcements made by law enforcement, Slavings finally gave himself up and was placed under arrest unharmed.”
Police reported that meth was located in the residence. Schroeder also was at the residence.