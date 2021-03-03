A Dubuque performance by a country music a cappella group has been rescheduled for a fourth time.
The Home Free show at Five Flags Center that was originally scheduled for April 24, 2020, then postponed until Aug. 13, 2020, and March 17, has now been rescheduled for Nov. 12, according to a press release from the venue.
The release states that purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled show.
Five Flags will send emails to verified ticket buyers with additional information.
Home Free features vocalists Tim Foust, Rob Lundquist, Austin Brown, Adam Chance and Adam Rupp. The group won the fourth season of NBC-TV’s “The Sing Off” in 2013.