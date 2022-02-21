A committee in the Iowa House of Representatives recently advanced a bill that would impact county-level government in Dubuque County.
The bill requires that any county with a population of at least 60,000 as of the 2020 census have a county Board of Supervisors made up of supervisors elected from equal-population districts rather than as at-large representatives. Dubuque County has a three-person board, so the county would be divided into three districts, with each electing a supervisor.
The bipartisan spread of both county and state lawmakers from Dubuque County voiced opposition to the change.
Similar bills have been introduced in previous legislative sessions. But this one passed its first committee as needed by Friday’s deadline to keep it alive.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, voted in favor of the bill from her seat on the Iowa House State Government Committee last week. But she said afterward that she did so as a courtesy and in order to give it a chance to be improved before a full House vote. She said she was “not thrilled” about the bill in its current state.
Current state law allows any county’s voters to petition for a referendum on whether to require population-based districts for county supervisors.
Lundgren said she thinks the bill is trying to solve what is not a problem in Dubuque County.
“I know some of the bigger counties are having trouble with rural representation,” she said. “But that’s not the case in Dubuque (County). ... We had Tom Hancock from Epworth. We have Harley Pothoff (of Sherrill). Ann (McDonough) is in Asbury. That’s always tough when people want to fix something from a 99-county view, compared to our county.”
Dubuque County Democrats in Des Moines also opposed the change.
“I don’t know why the state Legislature thinks they need to be local government, the school board and the Legislature at the same time,” said Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. “There are enough more important things for us to be addressing, like work force, for us to be the supervisors for the whole state, too.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, questioned whether the issue received proper public vetting.
“When we are pushing forward massive reforms in a very short time, without the public weighing in, I always want to take pause and ask why,” she said.
Dubuque County supervisors also disagreed with the bill’s premise.
“It would cost the county a lot of money,” said Supervisor Harley Pothoff, a Republican. “We just went through the redistricting process. This would require the auditor to go back through all that again. And you’d really end up with two supervisors from the City of Dubuque here.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough, a Democrat, also opposed the change.
“When you try to split a county of basically 100,000 people, you’re going to have three very similar districts and probably two districts inside the city,” she said. “How does that more accurately reflect the will of the voters?”