Police said a Dubuque County man was arrested after investigators found cocaine and over one pound of marijuana at addresses associated with him.

Michael D. Harris, 38, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Tags

Recommended for you