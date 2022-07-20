Police said a Dubuque County man was arrested after investigators found cocaine and over one pound of marijuana at addresses associated with him.
Michael D. Harris, 38, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
Court documents state that Dubuque Drug Task Force investigators executed search warrants on June 3 at multiple addresses they associated with Harris selling and storing drugs through an investigation.
At 1902 White St., No. 1, in Dubuque, investigators found a plastic bag containing 10 grams of cocaine in a kitchen cabinet, along with a scale.
At 1005 Locust St., No. 1, in Dubuque, investigators found a backpack containing 1.32 pounds of marijuana, as well as another bag with 0.4 pounds of marijuana.
At Harris’ address in Asbury, investigators found 13 grams of marijuana wax.
Also on June 3, officers conducted a traffic stop on Harris’ vehicle on Asbury Road near Judson Drive. An officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and a subsequent search found a plastic bag containing 4.56 grams of marijuana.
A Drug Task Force informant also purchased less than 12 grams of marijuana from Harris in January within 1,000 feet of Jackson Park, 1500 Main St., according to documents.