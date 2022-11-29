GALENA, Ill. -- Hunters in Jo Daviess County harvested a preliminary total of 843 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season.

The total from Nov. 18 to 20 represents an increase from the 830 deer taken during the first weekend of the 2021 season, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

