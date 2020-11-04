A woman was injured when she was struck by a vehicle Monday while crossing a Dubuque street.
Jessica J. Young, 22, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Young was crossing East 14th Street in an unmarked crosswalk south of Washington Street at about 3:55 p.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle driven west on Washington Street by Shawn W. Beversdorf, 51, of Dubuque.
Beversdorf was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian’s right of way.