ASBURY, Iowa — When the Asbury Eagles Club started serving food at 5 p.m. Thursday, a handful of folks were outside waiting for the first burger night the group has held in more than a year.
“We had people waiting as soon as we opened,” said Pam Schaefer, who runs the club’s bar and banquet hall on Saratoga Road.
The burger nights are a monthly tradition through which the club helps a local charity or club raise funds. Next month, the club will partner with the Dubuque Figure Skating Club.
Usually, the club provides the burgers, and the outside group sells tickets and serves the food, taking home anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to more than $1,000.
Because it was the first burger night since the pandemic began, the club didn’t partner with an organization Thursday.
Instead, the proceeds will be combined with other funds the club raises this year to benefit a variety of Fraternal Order of Eagles funds dedicated to causes such as cancer, diabetes, heart, spinal cord and kidney conditions, children’s health and neurological disorders, according to Club President Phil Schaefer.
“Let’s say we get $10,000 by the end of the year — we’ll sit down and say we’re going to donate $2,000 here, $3,000 here,” he said.
His wife, Pam Schaefer, said not all the regular burger night volunteers were able to come back Thursday due to pandemic concerns.
“We’ve got some new people helping us tonight,” she said Thursday. “We’re trying to get back into the routine.”
Typically in a year, the club raises $30,000 for various causes and organizations.
“We couldn’t do that,” Phil said, referring to the lack of events in recent months. “Hopefully, this is the big kickoff.”
Jeanine Horstman came Thursday to enjoy a burger with her grandson, Caleb Horstman.
She said she comes to burger nights whenever she can because she enjoys both the food and helping contribute to the various causes.
Club member Mac McMahon has helped out at burger nights for more than eight years.
“It’s hard to keep track when you’re having so much fun,” McMahon said.
On Thursday, he manned the grill. McMahon referenced a common Eagles Club slogan, “People helping people,” when explaining why he pitches in.
“We’re helping other people,” he said.
Organizations interested in partnering with the club for a fundraiser must go before the club’s burger night committee by contacting Pam Schaefer at 563-588-4458.